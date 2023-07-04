Weather Forecast: Mostly sunny, but hazy skies for the 4th

MISSOULA — A cold front from Canada has moved in this morning - bringing haze to western Montana and mild temperatures for Independence Day.

In reality, temperatures expected today are seasonable, but it will feel cooler due to the recent hot temperatures. Expect temp ranges to run between 60-70 degrees during the daytime and for the evening fireworks shows.

The cold front will not drop temperatures for long. Daytime highs are looking to reach back into the high 80s and 90s by the end of the week.

As for the smoke in the skies, it will likely stick around through Wednesday/Thursday and clear after that. We also may see just a few isolated showers or storms today.

In general, any activity will clear up for the evening, but radar shows most of the showers hitting in higher elevations.

Fire danger is elevated to moderate levels in the Bitterroot National Forecast, Missoula County, and Lolo National Forest. Be cautious when lighting fires or fireworks in these locations.

Otherwise, enjoy the holiday!