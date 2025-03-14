Weather Forecast: Mountain snow, valley mix for holiday/spring break weekend

MISSOULA — As Western Montana gears up for St. Patrick's Day festivities, we can expect a mixed bag of weather this weekend.

The weekend kicks off with mild temperatures today. Highs will reach the upper 40s to low 50s across the region. Expect mostly cloudy skies with light rain moving in by the evening. Overnight temperatures will dip into the mid-30s, so grab an umbrella and a warm jacket if you're heading out.

The highlight of the weekend will be the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Missoula, scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 15th.

The forecast for the parade is relatively calm. Expect temperatures around the mid-40s by noon, gradually rising into the upper 40s by the afternoon. Cloud cover will persist, but there is a good chance that the rain will hold off during the parade. Some sporadic showers may linger in the area, but they are expected to be light and intermittent. It's advisable to wear layers and bring a light rain jacket, just in case.

As we move into Sunday, the weather will warm slightly, with high temperatures reaching around 50°. Much needed moisture is coming to the region Sunday - an atmospheric river is poised to bring in the rain and snow.

This atmospheric river, which is just a plume of moisture, could provide passes like Lookout, Lolo, and Lost Trail with a foot to a foot and a half of snow. Please check mountain passes before leaving on a spring break road trip!

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Northwest corner of Montana due to possible winter driving conditions.

Precipitation will then continue into Monday for St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Butte.

Overall, while western Montana may experience some wet weather, Saturday's St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Missoula looks poised for fun! So, hopefully, the luck of the Irish will be with us for the festivities.

If not, our mountains will at least get some good inches added to the snow pack.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: