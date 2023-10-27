Weather Forecast: One more round of snow showers before weekend sunshine

MISSOULA — Snow showers are lingering today for one more round of wintry weather.

A Winter Weather Advisory is still in place for the Mission, Missoula and Bitterroot valleys and the I-90 corridor.

These are the areas that could see heavier snow bands with gusty winds and difficult travel conditions.

In any case, plan to add extra time to get out the door and take it slow when driving.

Roads still look icy and snowy for the most part.

Temperatures remain freezing today and will through Saturday before warming up for the weekend.

Bundle up for any outdoor tailgating or Halloween parties.

Next week looks drier overall for a few days, with temperatures returning close to seasonal normals.