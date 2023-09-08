Weather Forecast: One more round of thunderstorms before more weekend sunshine

MISSOULA — Another round of thunderstorms will impact the early morning hours today and potentially impact the AM commute.

Thunderstorms look stronger this morning for areas North of I-90, but overall thunderstorm activity will be more convective for SW Montana in the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has a higher risk for the storms in the SW region that occur later today.

Grab a umbrella for the morning commute and then expect sunshine to start mixing in around lunchtime.

Overall, the weekend weather looks warm and dry as high pressure moves in and keeps things stable. Daytime temperatures will stay above average for at least the next week.