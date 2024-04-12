Weather Forecast: PM thunderstorms; warm temps for the weekend

MISSOULA — The weather forecast is shaping up nicely for the weekend with warm temperatures and partial sunshine!

Today, there may be a few rain showers early this morning in NW Montana and potential thunderstorms this afternoon in SW Montana.

Generally, the risk level is low for severe storms. Along with that, the early rain should only create some wet roads for your Friday AM commute. The mere chance for these showers does mean some increased cloud coverage again today though.

By Saturday and Sunday, more sunshine is expected. 70s should be fairly widespread this weekend... perfect for some outdoor fun.

The beautiful weather will come to an end starting Monday. Conditions will change back to wetter and cooler weather as a cold front brings gusty winds in Monday. Temperatures may cool down further Tuesday into 40s.