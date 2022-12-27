Weather Forecast: Rain, wind, and snow will impact roads for the next 24 hours

MISSOULA - Weather conditions are impacting travel across western Montana today.

Reports from the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) say that I-90 currently has a surface water hazard with plenty of ponding from the rain.

Between Polson and Kalispell along Montana Highway 35, the road has been blocked by rockslides and other issues.

Right now, most precipitation is still falling as rain or a mix of rain/snow/freezing rain.

Overnight, temperatures will drop slightly and allow the precipitation to change from rain to snow.

Snow totals are still uncertain, as radars are showing the storm track to hit intermittently, and there is still a chance for mixed precipitation.

All of the water/snow/ice on roadways will make the morning commute more difficult tomorrow.

The snow appears to taper off in the afternoon, so most impacts from this storm will be felt tonight into tomorrow.

Wind gusts are another factor in this storm - anywhere from 20-to-50 mph gusts will be blowing as the rain turns to snow.

Any travel and driving tomorrow morning will require extra caution.