Weather Forecast: Relentless heat rises again later this week

MISSOULA — Temperatures cooled slightly over the weekend, but the heat is still on in western Montana.

For the most part, weather conditions will remain the same this week. Hot, dry, with sunshine and breezy winds.

However, temperatures will drastically climb to triple digits and upper 90s for many locations by Wednesday.

This heat is relentless, so continue to protect yourself and loved ones in this heatwave.

Also, as evidenced yesterday by the Miller Peak fire, fire danger is very high. No big changes are headed our way with the heat or with the critical fire weather, so we must do our part in preventing wildfires.

Stay cool this week!