Weather Forecast: Scattered showers, rising pollen levels, & other changes ahead

MISSOULA — The spring "swings" are in full effect for western Montana - more changes are on the way for our weather forecast.

Regarding today, you'll want to grab your umbrella. Scattered showers will pop-up this morning for our valleys with the possibility of thunderstorms later tonight. Mountain ranges and passes will see slushy, spring snow. Lookout, Lolo, and Marias Pass could see up to 3 inches by the evening.

Temperatures today should not be much different from yesterday, with highs in the low 50s/upper 40s.

However, today is the last day of overly cloudy and wet weather. High pressure, which will help dry things out, starts to build tomorrow and builds even stronger Thursday. Temperatures by Thursday will rise to about 10 degrees above normal. The sunshine will not last much past Thursday though - this is what we mean by spring "swings"!

On Friday, more low pressure takes over and brings back chances for precipitation.

Pollen counts also look to rise over the next few days. Welcome to spring!