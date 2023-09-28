Weather Forecast: Slight break in the active pattern today

MISSOULA — Today we'll see a slight break in the active pattern we're currently in. Long-term, this pattern looks to continue well into October... but for now, we get *some* sunshine!

Cloud coverage will change throughout the day and allow some warming into the high 50s and 60s.

Temperatures will stay in this range, regardless of precipitation chances in the next week. However, overnight lows are at or below freezing this morning for SW Montana, so continue to cover tender plants.

Precipitation may pop-up today for NW Montana. Some weather models show high chances 50-60%, and others show little-to-none precipitation possible.

In other words, be ready for scattered showers and enjoy the sunshine when we get it in brief bursts.

More widespread rain returns Saturday for the region, with snow levels potentially dropping.