Weather Forecast: Snow showers continuing today; warmer temps on the way

MISSOULA — Snow showers will continue again today, with some areas seeing more consistent showers than others.

Based on current weather models, most of the snow looks to stay in central Idaho and southwest Montana. More specifically, the Bitterroot, Clearwater, and Sapphire mountain ranges will receive higher amounts of snow. The valleys in Ravalli county may see wet or slushy roads through the evening tonight.

Later in the day and evening, some snow looks to scatter more northward. Overall though, parts of northwest Montana will stay pretty dry today.

Temperatures are still running below normal and are expected to only hit mid-40s through Wednesday.

Thursday looks like a turning point this week where temperatures go back to the 50s, and eventually 60s maybe by Sunday!

Long-range forecasts show drier and warmer weather after this week.

For now, the April showers will keep helping our snowpack levels. Just be cautious of mountain passes and roads in the Bitterroot for the morning commute today.

