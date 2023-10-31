Weather Forecast: Spooooky fog for Halloween; inversion conditions later

MISSOULA — Foggy skies will roll in for this morning, making the start to Halloween a little spoooooky.

When fog reduces visibility for the morning commute, use low-beam headlights and drive with caution. The fog is expected to be stronger around Flathead Lake where moisture is prevalent.

Temperatures will be chilly again today due to an inversion layer trapping some cool air. We will not be able to reach full warming potential for the holiday, so plan to wear layers under those costumes when trick-or-treating.

The best time to get some candy will be between 4-6 PM. The sun sets at 6:21 PM and temps will drop quickly after the sun goes down.

Be cautious as well with little ones who are extremely sensitive to poor air - masks might be necessary with the inversion if they aren't already a part of the Halloween costume! An Air Stagnation Advisory has been issued and sticks around until 12 PM on Wednesday.

We are looking at a breakdown of the inversion by Wednesday afternoon/Thursday with decent chances for rain. However, temperatures look to stay warm even with rain on the way.

Have a safe and happy Halloween!