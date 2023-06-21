Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Temps start warming tomorrow after summer solstice

Equinox Box.png
Dani Hallows
Equinox Box.png
Holiday Extremes.png
Holiday Extremes 2.png
Posted at 4:06 AM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 06:06:05-04

MISSOULA — Today marks the Summer Solstice, or the 1st Official Day of Summer.

Weather conditions for this first day of summer are starting out chilly. Temperatures are again frosty for some areas, especially high elevations in SW Montana.

When temperatures do warm up, expect highs in the mid 60s. A few scattered showers are possible for NW Montana in the afternoon.

Temperatures are traditionally warmer for this date, but daytime levels will finally begin to rise to normal levels by Thursday.

In general, Thursday looks to be the best day of the week. Conditions will be clearer with more sunshine than today.

On Friday and Saturday, thunderstorms are forecasted to return around a 50% chance.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!