Weather Forecast: Temps start warming tomorrow after summer solstice

MISSOULA — Today marks the Summer Solstice, or the 1st Official Day of Summer.

Weather conditions for this first day of summer are starting out chilly. Temperatures are again frosty for some areas, especially high elevations in SW Montana.

When temperatures do warm up, expect highs in the mid 60s. A few scattered showers are possible for NW Montana in the afternoon.

Temperatures are traditionally warmer for this date, but daytime levels will finally begin to rise to normal levels by Thursday.

In general, Thursday looks to be the best day of the week. Conditions will be clearer with more sunshine than today.

On Friday and Saturday, thunderstorms are forecasted to return around a 50% chance.