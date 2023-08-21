Weather Forecast: Tropical Storm Hilary bringing rain to the Rockies

MISSOULA — After making landfall over the weekend, Tropical Storm Hilary has weakened in strength but will continue to impact the Northern Rockies.

Several waves of rain will be possible from now into Wednesday morning. The biggest area of concern for flash flooding still remains as central-Idaho. However, flash flooding may be possible for localized areas like burn scars and flood-prone streets or basins.

Rain totals are expected to be higher today and not as high on Tuesday. With the rain already received and more on the way, fire outlooks are more hopeful than last week.

On top of the moisture and humidity, temperatures have cooled significantly. Mild highs are in the mid-70s today, with overnight lows still taking their time to cool down to average levels after the heat-wave previously.

Overall, air quality has improved thanks to the rain and may continue to improve with more showers on the way. Plan to grab an umbrella for the next two days.

By the end of the work week, temperatures will slowly climb to average levels (high 80s/low 90s), with sunny skies.