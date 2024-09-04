Weather Forecast: Warming and drying trend is here

MISSOULA — High pressure is back in control of our weather now, which means a warming and drying trend for a while.

A little bit of moisture is still in the air, so keep an eye out for patchy fog between the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys. Otherwise, humidities will start to decrease over the next few days.

As a result, fire danger is going to ramp up heading into the weekend. Temperatures won't help with fire weather either. For now, highs will be in the 80°s, but 90°s are up next.

Haze will also continue to impact air quality levels going forward. Take precautions against the haze, especially if you are sensitive.