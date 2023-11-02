Weather Forecast: Winter weather advisories issued; possible freezing rain

MISSOULA — An atmospheric river is bringing wet weather to western Montana over the next several days - today's introduction to the moisture has some cause for concern.

All of the inversion and dense fog has created different layers of cool/warm air, which may lead to freezing rain during today's AM commute.

Areas where freezing rain is possible are included in the Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service. A light glaze of ice or even up to an inch of snow is possible with rates through the morning until noon.

Namely:



Flathead Valley

Flathead Lake

Polson

Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon

Highway 37 Eureka to Libby

Mission Valley

Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby

Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish

Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake

Marias Pass

Polebridge

Bad Rock Canyon

Highway 56 Bull Lake Road

Essex

Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough

I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth

After 12 PM today, the wintry mix of snow/freezing rain/rain will become just rain for the valleys and snow levels will rise to 6000 FT.

For now, be cautious on the commute or driving to school in areas where the freezing rain is possible. Visibility could also be an issue with the heavy rain as it continues through the morning.

The one good thing about all of this rain is that the atmospheric river will also pull in some warmer air, helping temperatures rise slightly to average/above average for the next week.

Please stay safe and warm on this Thursday!