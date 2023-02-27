Weather: Mild weather today; snow chances return to the forecast tonight

MISSOULA — While mild weather will persist today for most of western Montana, snow chances are returning to the forecast later tonight.

Cloudiness will vary in the valleys throughout the day. Missoula valley is looking mostly sunny, the Bitterroot valley is looking partly cloudy/mostly sunny, with the Flathead and Mission valleys looking partly-to-mostly cloudy.

There are light winds this morning, making wind chills a little chilly, but overall warmer than what we saw last week.

These mixed cloudiness/chilly conditions will continue until the commuting hours. Around 5 - 6 PM, the chances for snow jump up to about 30%, with higher chances for mountain elevations.

The snow will fall periodically overnight and hold on into Tuesday.

Generally, snow totals will be light. Valleys west of the Flathead and Mission valleys in Northwest Montana are expected to see more snow.