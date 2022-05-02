What to know ahead of Tuesday's elections in Missoula County

MISSOULA - The deadline to cast ballots in the Missoula County school and special district elections is on Tuesday, May 3.

The Missoula County Elections Office is prepared to ensure a safe and trusted election process will take place

"In Missoula County Elections, everything we do is open to the public," said Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman. "And it is all 100% transparent.”

Seaman, said although every election is different, voter turnout for this election is up slightly from previous years with a voter turnout rate of 29% and a ballot return rate of 37%.

There are seven levy's on the ballot in Missoula County:

MCPS Elementary General Fund Levy - $294,790

MCPS High School General Fund Levy - $525,962

DeSmet Technology Fund Levy - $29,900

Frenchtown General Fund Levy - $536,000

Bonner General Fund Levy - $133,362

Woodman Building Reserve Levy - $18,750

Target Range Technology Levy - $255,000

Most of the levies are for structural, operational or learning improvements.

The biggest thing voters should know about election day is there is still time to register to vote — from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

“So we have Election Day voter registration," Seaman told MTN News. "You can be a new voter and register, you can move from one county to another, or move within that county.”

It is too late to mail in your ballot, so if you haven’t voted and want to, make sure you drop your ballot off before Tuesday at 8 p.m.

The following drop-off locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day only:

Bonner Elementary School, 9045 Hwy. 200

Clinton Elementary School, 20359 E. Mullan Road

Frenchtown Fire Station, 16875 Marion St.

Hellgate Elementary School, 2385 Flynn Lane

Lolo Elementary School, 11395 Hwy. 93 S.

Missoula County Elections Center, 140 N. Russell St. (drive-thru)

Missoula County Fairgrounds, 1101 South Ave. W. (drive-thru)

Seeley Lake Elementary School, 200 School Lane

Target Range Elementary School, 4095 South Ave. W.

Voters can visit the Elections Center to receive a replacement ballot, pick up an undeliverable ballot, and access other voter services. The Elections Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.