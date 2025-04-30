Missoula Gives starting up, local non-profit looking for support

MISSOULA — Missoula Gives kicks off on Thursday, May 1, offering people a chance to support local organizations.

Missoula Gives and Bitterroot Gives are celebrating over 200 nonprofits on Thursday and Friday, providing an opportunity to honor the organizations for their role in the community and to donate.

One of those nonprofits is Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of Missoula which works with about 200 children a year who are removed by Child and Family Services due to abuse and neglect.

CASA of Missoula has lost $12,000 due to federal funding cuts, and are uncertain about the future of other grants. Now, they are relying on community support more than ever.

“People can help out by donating through Missoula Gives starting on Thursday, and as I mentioned, we have, we do have matching donations,” CASA of Missoula executive director Scott Appel said. “So if you give a dollar, we've got $1 in matches up to $10,000 and anybody that can contribute that would be really helpful."

The funds go directly to getting more CASA volunteers. The organization trains and supports the volunteers, who are appointed by courts to look out for the children in abuse and neglect cases.

CASA of Missoula is currently looking for more funding and more volunteers. Click here for additional information.