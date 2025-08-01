Lolo National Forest wildfire update (August 1)

MISSOULA — The Lolo National Forest is providing an update on several wildfires burning on the Missoula Ranger District in Western Montana.



Miller Gulch Fire: Located 2.5 miles southwest of the Butte Cabin Trailhead, it is approximately 2.5 acres in size. Heavy fuels such as logs and deep duff continue to burn within the interior of the fire. Firefighters will continue efforts to strengthen the control line by extinguishing remaining hotspots. The fire is 50% contained.

Butte Cabin Fire: Located 1 mile northeast of Butte Cabin Trailhead, it is 7 acres. The fire is contained. Crews focused on extinguishing residual heat before the arrival of heavy rain and lightning in the fire area.

Deer Fire: Located 5 miles southeast of Missoula, 4 miles southwest of Turah, the blaze is contained. The closure order remains in place. For the most current information on this fire, click here.