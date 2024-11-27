Salvation Army Red Kettle Bell Ringers carry on the tradition

MISSOULA — The Salvation Army Red Kettle Bells have been ringing for over 100 years.

As the bells ring this year, one bell ringer's life has been turned around by signing up to ring the bell.

It is the sound of the bells when you know the holidays are here and this year Salvation Army is working a little bit harder to raise funds for those in need.

"Back when I was homeless, Salvation Army helped me with some winter shelter funds," said Jennifer Moss who's been a bell ringer since 2017.

"They also had jobs for Bell Ringers and I took both so now here I am six years later," Moss said.

She said the Salvation Army stepped in at a time when she needed it most, and she was able to obtain housing.

Salvation Army Director Major Robert Covert says this year's fundraising efforts are crucial with Thanksgiving being the last week of November.

This year's calendar means there is less time to raise funds for the upcoming year.

"It's really putting a pinch on our fundraising efforts," Major Covert says, "and so again, we're really counting on the, the generosity of our wonderful community to step up and help us even though we're down a week to, to reach our goal."

But where does the money raised go?

"Your money stays here to help the Salvation Army provide character-building programs and other other programs that we offer to help the community," Covert says.

The funds are used year-round for programs like the Daily Cafe where anyone can grab a free meal until noon or the Hygiene station where you can shower and wash clothes.

"And the best part is everything is free. We don't charge for any of it," Covert said.

"Salvation Army, they help so many people with, you know, meals and showers and laundry and those are really essential things when you're homeless and everything is really, really hard. So, yeah, it's a good opportunity to give back and, and see everybody and say, Merry Christmas," Moss said.

Click here to learn more about how to volunteer as a Red Kettle Bell ringer.