Community

10th annual Free the Seeds event returns to Kalispell



KALISPELL — It’s the unofficial kickoff for spring in the Flathead Valley as the 10th annual Free the Seeds event returns to Kalispell.

Free the Seeds takes places Saturday, March 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Art and Technology Building at Flathead Valley Community College.



The event features a seed giveaway and 23 different workshops focusing on a diverse range of topics from gardening tips, mushroom cultivation and more.

This year's keynote speaker is Bob Quinn, a pioneering organic farmer from Big Sandy.

Free the Seeds is put on annually by Flathead non-profit Land to Hand Montana.

Land to Hand Montana Education Manager Whitney Pratt said the community-focused event empowers individuals with the knowledge and resources to grow their own food.

“And it’s a free event all about real skills, real seeds and real food, so we have workshops led by community members, a seed exchange with over 16,000 packets of seeds packed by volunteers.”

A schedule of events can be found here.

