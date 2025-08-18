Missoula City Council set to approve City of Missoula's FY26 budget

MISSOULA — The Missoula City Council is set to approve the City of Missoula fiscal year 2026 budget at Monday's council meeting, with a key point being levies seeking to bring in an additional $22 million in tax revenue.

The city is seeking a levy for Park District 1 as well as Road District Number 1, with the park levy being $11 million and the road district levy being $11.5 million.

According to the resolution brought forth to city council, the levy for the park district is intended to help fund maintenance, purchasing and improvement services and land and equipment.

The levy for the road district is meant to fund the same items as the park district: the costs associated with maintenance, purchasing and improvement services and land and equipment.

The city is also seeking to transition the voter-approved 2018 Open-Space Stewardship Mill Levy and voter-approved 2024 Fire and Emergency Services Levy to dollar-based mill levies.

This transition would equal roughly $830,000 for the Open-Space Stewardship Mill Levy and $7 million for the Fire and Emergency Services Levy, plus the rate of inflation per the Montana Code Annotated.

On top of the levies, the city is also expecting to see a 3.5% increase in revenue based on increased property values, with much of this anticipated revenue going to city staff wages, with the majority going to police and fire.

The city says that taxes will increase based on the upcoming property assessments done by the state, with individual property owners seeing different rates based on their property values.