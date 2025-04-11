Big Brothers Big Sisters of NW Montana receives national recognition

KALISPELL — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Montana have received national recognition.

The program was recently awarded the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Growth Award for Program Excellence in 2024.

They are one of 40 organizations across the country to receive the top honor.

Executive Director Danielle Kelly said the program mentors kids aged 6 through 17 years old in both Flathead and Missoula counties.

She said they helped mentor 122 kids last year, a 37% increase in local services.

“It’s been a whirlwind to tell you the absolute truth, the 37% growth is a lot for anything, I attribute it to my staff, they are fantastic, they do all the hard work, and it just shows that we are meeting the need for mentoring in our community,” said Kelly.

Big Brothers Big Sisters has been mentoring kids in Flathead County since 1978.