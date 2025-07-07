BIGFORK — The holiday weekend marked the beginning of the Bigfork Rodeo, offering four days of entertainment and competition for people of all ages across northwestern Montana.

Watch the video:

Bigfork Rodeo has big weekend in the Flathead Valley

One of the Flathead Valley’s most popular summer events returned to Bigfork for Independence Day weekend.

On top of bringing in great food and vendors for the weekend, Mandy Arrott from New West Rodeo says the rodeo will also bring quality competition for the fans.

“We have some of the best cowboys and cowgirls across the world coming to compete in our rodeo,” Arrott said. “Some of the world champions and circuit champions are coming to compete here.”

But more than just the competition, the rodeo will offer different special events each day including a concert after Tuesday’s event, a kids day on Saturday, and on Sunday, veterans and first responders get free admission for their service to the community.

“I think we take a lot of pride in the traditions that we've created here at the Big Fork Rodeo and one of the ones that we're most proud of is honoring our veterans,” Arrott said. “Over the past seven years we've let in over 2,100 veterans free to our rodeo and it's just our way of showing our gratitude towards our veterans and then also, making sure that they are recognized throughout our community."