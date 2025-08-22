Lakeside Water and Sewage District raises sewer rates

LAKESIDE — Citing an increase in operation and maintenance costs, the Lakeside County Water and Sewer District Board unanimously passed a rate increase on Thursday.

Board members set a new monthly flat rate of $78.62, a 61.7% increase.

For noncompliance users, the monthly flat rate will increase to $109, a 37.9% increase. Both will take effect in September.

The rate raise is meant to cover labor, administrative and overhead expenses and more, including electricity.

While the board expressed that inflation helped to contribute to those increased costs, the community is worried about getting by financially.

“The mistake that we have made over the years is that we waited too long to raise the rates. We were surprised certainly with the cost increases with the ballooning of the costs over the years, especially recent years,” said Marc Liechti, the president of the Lakeside Water and Sewer District Board of Directors.

“A lot of us here don't have the means, with the property increases and the sewer increase. I don't mind expanding the sewers, but once again do it responsibly,” Lakeside resident Darcy Lard said.

The increase comes as the community debates a major sewer expansion project to meet growing demand in the area.