Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

18-year-old recovering after crash involving minibike in Missoula

Missoula Minibike Crash
MTN News
An 18-year-old man was hurt in a crash involving a gas-powered minibike in Missoula on August 20, 2025.
Missoula Minibike Crash
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA - An 18-year-old man is recovering after a crash involving a minibike in Missoula.

Missoula police say the man was riding a gas-powered minibike on Wednesday evening behind Winco Foods when he was hit by a vehicle.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. at the intersection of Dearborn Avenue and Clark Street.

The minibike rider was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The 23-year-old driver is cooperating with investigators.

No arrests have been made while police wait for toxicology results.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader