Flathead Land Trust celebrates 40 years of community-based conservation

KALISPELL — A non-profit organization aimed at protecting Northwest Montanan’s farmland, wildlife habitat and water quality reaches a major milestone as the new year begins.

Flathead Land Trust is celebrating 40 years of community-based conservation.

“Variety of reasons why landowners want to protect their land, but it comes down to one thing, they love their land, and they want to see it protected the way that it is for future generations to enjoy,” said Flathead Land Trust Executive Director Paul Travis.

The Flathead Land Trust has served as a bridge for landowners in Northwest Montana looking to save their critical farmland and wildlife habitat from future development.

“The primary tool that we use is that we partner with private landowners to do conservation easements, and essentially that is an agreement that we have with private landowners to see that their land stays intact and is protected in perpetuity,” said Travis.

In 2024, Flathead Land Trust protected close to 1,200 acres through seven different conservation easements. Travis said they plan on passing a major milestone in 2025.

“We’re pushing up against 20,000 acres of total conservation since we started in 1985, very excited to see that and we will see that happen in the first part of this year [when] we will surpass 20,000 acres of conservation.”

Travis said conservation easements not only help protect critical land but also help create new state parks, wildlife management areas and trail systems for public use.

“For some landowners, it’s a lifelong dream to make sure that they see their land that they love so much stays intact and is protected, and you know for others it’s a chance to give back to the community.”

Travis said their work is not possible without generous landowners and ongoing community support helping protect the beauty of Montana we all know and love.

“That’s why we live here, that’s what makes this place so special, and so protecting that and protecting those values for the future is important.”