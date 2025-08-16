Sixth annual TOT-Fest rocks out for charity

"It’s always awesome to see it come to fruition and that we’re all doing it for charity is incredible," Eddie Johnson, co-founder of TOTFest said the festival started as an idea and grew into what it is today.

TOTFest started six years ago as a way to bring heavy metal bands together, in the area. The name brought it together, as founders share a love for tatertots.

"We just love tatertots and heavymetal and so does everybody so it was the perfect perfect fit," Johnson said.

As the festival grew over the years, so did their talent. Donating time to rock out for a greater cause.

"All the bands are super awesome by donating their time they basically make no money by coming here," Johnson says.

Local bands say it's great to give back.

"It's really great as a musician from that’s been in this community for a long time to really give back to the community and to something positive," Shawn Frazer said, Drummer for Ceres and Blessiddoom.

Some bands traveling hundreds of miles to raise funds for this years charity, Camp-Mak-A Dream, a free camp for cancer survivors and families.

"The people that are coming here are looking to connect with people who understand what they’ve gone through," Jen Emendorfer-Wade, camper manger for Camp-Mak-a-Dream said, "because they might be the only one in their town that has this particular diagnosis"

The festival has raised over 10,000 dollars in contributions to local charities and want others to know their is more to heavy metal than mosh pits.

"Metal often has a stigma that it is really aggressive but really it is some of the nicest people you will ever meet," Frazer said.

The festival reached peak attendees with over 300 expected to attend.