Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunitySalute to Service

Actions

Flathead Valley Community College Food Pantry open to all students in need

FVCC Food Pantry
MTN News
The food pantry is located inside the Student Center building on campus and is free for all students currently enrolled.
FVCC Food Pantry
Posted

KALISPELL — A food pantry that opened in 2018 on the campus of Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell continues to grow in size and scope seven years later.

The food pantry is located inside the Student Center building on campus and is free for all students currently enrolled.

The pantry started as just non-perishable items, but now offers dairy, vegetables, frozen meats and personal hygiene items.

FVCC Student Engagement Program Director Wendy Jeschke said students are welcome to use the food pantry as many times as needed, no questions asked.

“Students have an emergency come up, maybe it’s a medical emergency, maybe their starter goes out in their car and the first place that they have to cut money from is their budget, so this helps get them through that difficult time,” said Jeschke.

The food pantry is student-run and open Monday through Friday.

Donations can be dropped off inside the Student Center building on campus.

More local news from KPAX

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader