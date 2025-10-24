Flathead Valley Community College Food Pantry open to all students in need

KALISPELL — A food pantry that opened in 2018 on the campus of Flathead Valley Community College in Kalispell continues to grow in size and scope seven years later.

The food pantry is located inside the Student Center building on campus and is free for all students currently enrolled.

The pantry started as just non-perishable items, but now offers dairy, vegetables, frozen meats and personal hygiene items.

FVCC Student Engagement Program Director Wendy Jeschke said students are welcome to use the food pantry as many times as needed, no questions asked.

“Students have an emergency come up, maybe it’s a medical emergency, maybe their starter goes out in their car and the first place that they have to cut money from is their budget, so this helps get them through that difficult time,” said Jeschke.

The food pantry is student-run and open Monday through Friday.

Donations can be dropped off inside the Student Center building on campus.