Habitat Flathead boosts construction capacity with new facility

KALISPELL — Habitat for Humanity of Flathead Valley has boosted its construction capacity to start 2025 thanks to a new pre-production facility at its re-store building in Kalispell.

“We’re looking to be able to build in the double digits per year because we realize that the need for affordable housing in the Flathead Valley continues to grow,” said Habitat for Humanity of Flathead Valley Executive Director MaryBeth Morand.

Morand said the new pre-production facility is a game-changer when it comes to pre-framing and preparing siding for future homes.

“For a house that we’re breaking ground on in March, we have framed all the walls, and we will be ready to just bring that trailer out and as soon as the concrete sets, put those walls up," Morand told MTN.

The pre-production facility allows staff and volunteers to build all year-long without losing a day due to inclement weather.

“Those days are worth a lot of money, and we don’t want to lose volunteers because they didn’t get a chance to work when they thought they were going to work,” said Morand.

Sean Wells/MTN News Habitat for Humanity of Flathead Valley has boosted its construction capacity to start 2025 thanks to a new pre-production facility at their re-store building in Kalispell.

Habitat for Humanity Construction Manager Garrett Roberson said the new facility allows the team to work on multiple projects at the same time.

“Really expand our operation so we can go from building three to four homes a year to maybe 10-plus homes a year within the next couple of years here,” said Roberson.

None of this construction would be possible without countless volunteers working multiple days a week to build new homes.

“Guys and gals that have been showing up with us for some of them two or three years and some of them nearly 20 years volunteering twice a week, and they really become our family a little bit and they also become something that you can rely on," said Roberson.

Sean Wells/MTN News The pre-production facility allows habitat staff and volunteers to build all year-long without losing a day due to inclement weather.

Volunteer Larry Schlotfeldt — who has helped build 19 homes over the last seven years — said there’s no better feeling than seeing a new family move in.

“The first house, we had the dedication, little guy about three years old grabbed me by the little finger and said come here carpenter Larry, I want to show you where I’m going to sleep and he laid down on the carpeted floor, and said I don’t even need a bed, it just melts your heart," said Schlotfeldt.

Those who would like to donate or volunteer with Habitat for Humanity of Flathead Valley can find more information here.