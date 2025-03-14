Kalispell VFW Post nationally recognized after donating thousands in hurricane relief

KALISPELL — The Glacier Park VFW Post 2252 in Kalispell has been nationally recognized after donating $15,000 in hurricane relief to a VFW post in Tennessee.

The Worley Hall VFW Post 6908 building in Mountain City, Tennessee, was completely devastated by Hurricane Helene last September.

The Kalispell VFW donated relief money to help the Tennessee post repair their building and assist their neighbors by delivering food and medicine to those impacted by flooding.

For their service, the Kalispell VFW was honored by the national VFW’s “Still Serving” campaign, which highlights acts of service by veterans after their military careers.

Glacier Park VFW Post Commander Art Bielz said it was an honor to help their brothers and sisters in Tennessee during this tragic time.

“They couldn’t put anything to words, they were that choked up and it choked us up that we were able to do this and help them help their community, and they immediately were back out getting things done in their community again,” said Bielz.

