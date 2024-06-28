Watch Now
Salute to Service: Bigfork chili cook off supports Flathead first responders

BIGFORK — This weekend is your chance to support first responders across the Flathead Valley at the second annual First Responder Chili Cook Off.

Coming up on Saturday in Bigfork first responders from across the Flathead will be competing for who can cook the best chili to raise money for their departments.

The fundraiser is for 12 different first responder departments in the Flathead Valley and all of the proceeds will be divided equally between participating first responder agencies.

There will be food, chili tasting, kids fishing and games, a raffle and much more. The event will take place June 29 from 1 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at 6850 Highway 35 in Bigfork.

Funds from the cook off will go to these 12 departments:

  • Bigfork Fire
  • Creston Fire
  • Ferndale Fire
  • Kalispell fire stations
  • Evergreen Fire
  • Columbia Falls Fire
  • Whitefish Fire
  • Flathead National Forest Swan Lake Ranger District
  • ALERT
  • Flathead County Sheriff's Office
  • Somers-Lakeside Fire
  • Montana Highway Patrol District VI
