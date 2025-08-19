Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man charged after shot fired outside Florence bar

HAMILTON — A Ravalli County man is facing felony charges after authorities say he fired a gun during a fight outside of a bar in Florence.

Ravalli County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of a fight outside the Rustic Hut bar Sunday evening.

Court documents allege that 61-year-old Anthony Richard Pawlisz pulled a gun on another man after a fight outside the bar.

Witnesses said Pawlisz went to his vehicle and retrieved a handgun, fired a shot into the air, and then pointed it at the other man.

Pawlisz was charged with criminal endangerment on Monday in Ravalli County court, and his next court appearance is early September.

No one was hurt during the incident.

