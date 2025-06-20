Salute to Service: Help celebrate 40th anniversary of Flathead Land Trust

WHITEFISH — The Flathead Land Trust is celebrating its 40th anniversary with an event full of music, games, and fundraisers that will benefit Flathead County’s land.

"Flathead Land Trust has been around since 1985 and we wanted to put together a shindig to celebrate with community members, our partners and the people who have supported us over the years," Executive Director Paul Travis says.

The Protect and Connect event on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. will take place on the 655-acre Kohrs property in Whitefish, which is permanently protected by the Land Trust.

"It's because of families like the Kohrs, and others that we've worked with, that we have so much conservation to speak to and celebrate from our work over the past four decades."

The celebration will feature a picnic lunch, games for children, a performance from musical artist, Mike Murray, and a raffle that will benefit the company and their causes.

To conclude the night, participants can choose to donate money towards land and water protection through a paddle raise fundraiser. If 10,000 is raised, an anonymous donor will match it with an extra $5,000.

“We can't do this work without the community, without private dollars, without people stepping up and saying, this is important to me, I want to make sure that we can conserve our scenic open spaces.”

Tickets can be purchased through the Flathead Land Trust's website.