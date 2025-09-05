Salute to Service: North Valley Food Bank hosting Harvest Fest

WHITEFISH - The North Valley Food Bank is hosting an event on Saturday in Whitefish that everyone can attend to better the community.

Harvest Fest begins with volunteers picking apples that are then taken to the food bank for community members who need them.

The apples that are not healthy enough for humans will be sent to the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center in West Yellowstone.

There will also be a community gathering after the picking that will feature a "pay what you can" meal cooked by the food bank.

"No matter what your financial status is or what you have in your wallet, you're welcome to come share a meal with us. That welcomes every type of demographic to the food bank," said North Valley Food Bank community outreach & partnership coordinator Maddie Culhane.

People interested in picking fruit for Harvest Fest on Saturday can go to 251 Flathead Avenue in Whitefish between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. to be assigned a tree. A celebration will then follow.