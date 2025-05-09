Support group to host Walk to End Parkinson’s Disease in Kalispell

KALISPELL — The Flathead Valley Parkinson’s Support Group is hosting a Walk to End Parkinson’s Disease at Kalispell’s Lawrence Park on Saturday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The walk aims to raise awareness about Parkinson’s disease affecting individuals and families across Northwest Montana.

The Flathead Valley Parkinson’s Support Group connects individuals with Parkinson’s to other members of their community through a monthly support group and events.

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke reports that more than 500,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. Parkinson’s is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder in the United States.

Walk to End Parkinson’s Event organizer Nancy Helms said a portion of all proceeds from the event will go to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

“If you just have empathy for people who are dealing with this chronic disease, come on out, you can walk as far you want, you don’t have to walk, there will be snacks and water and we have t-shirts to commemorate the event, so you can buy a t-shirt because it’s a fundraiser for us to,” said Helms.