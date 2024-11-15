Volunteers needed to help Bigfork Elves prepare for Montana's Christmas Village

BIGFORK — It’s time for Montana’s iconic Christmas Village to get decorated and the Bigfork Elves are coming together to twist bulbs, chop trees and make bows this weekend.

Every winter the community turns into a winter wonderland decorated with thousands of lights, bows and trees. But to make Bigfork shine it takes a lot of elves to prepare the decorations.

The Bigfork Elves need the community's help on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, to prepare the decorations that will be put up next weekend.

There are jobs for all levels of ability and mobility. So, if you want to spread holiday cheer and help the Elves prepare decorations you can go to the Garden Bar in Bigfork at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

People who have trees between four feet and five feet tall and you wish to donate but don’t want people out on your property to chop and collect can drop them off downtown.

The usual locations are at the grassy area between Bigfork Inn and the parking lot and the grassy area between Late Baked and Fly Shop.

People are asked to not drop off anything that's larger than five feet tall, they obstruct parking and visibility.

Lumberjacks who plan to chop or collect trees are asked to come with trucks and open-bed trailers to transport them to downtown Bigfork.