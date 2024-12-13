St. Joseph's Medical Center in Polson receives accreditation

POLSON — Healthcare in rural communities can face it's own challenges but at Providence St. Joseph's Medical Center in Polson, caregivers are dedicated to caring for their community.

"It's very challenging to leave the area for Healthcare," St. Joseph's Medical Center Director of Nursing Erin Rumelhart says. "It's very challenging to get into an appointment because we don't have a bus system or a sustainable taxi system, so it's very important for us to reside here as the next closest hospital is an hour to an hour and a half away."

This is where critical access hospitals come in, an accreditation St. Joe's recently received. Critical access have 25 beds or less and serve mostly rural locations.

And Rumelhart says are a safety net for rural Montana, "Critical access hospitals are really special in the sense of how close they are to the communities they serve."

"So often we're building our programs truly around what the community needs," Rumelhart continued.

These programs could be transportation or family-supportive care when caring for their patients.

After recently undergoing an on-site survey that happens every three years, which evaluates things from correct air exchanges and all staff being trained for safety drills.

"Accreditation readiness is an everyday adventure we have to ensure that we are providing the safest quality care for patients," Rumelhart said.

This accreditation will benefit St. Joseph's mission to expand their facility, services and transitional care program.

It will also help improve health care for Lake and Flathead county, and for their employees.

"One other important aspect of accreditation, not only is it important for us to ensure we have safe patient care and quality care for patients," Rumelhart said, "but it's also important that we have a safe environment that caregivers can work in and provide that care. We know if caregivers are well cared for and that the environment that working in the safe, that patients will receive good care."

Rumelhart says the small community connection is why she has stayed at St. Joseph's for ten years.

"I'm really proud to work here, because I feel like we had so much personal, sacred touch to patient encounters that I hope they do leave here feeling better in multiple ways, not just medically, but also emotionally and spiritually as well."