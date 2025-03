MISSOULA — Shania Twain will be bringing her tour to Missoula this summer.

The five-time Grammy award winner will perform at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 21, at 10 a.m. local time online here.

VIP packages will also be available. More information can be found here.

Produced by Live Nation, the show will also feature Kip Moore and Lindsay Ell.