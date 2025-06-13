Montana Morning Headlines: Friday, June 13, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a quick look at Western Montana's top stories for this Friday.

Community Medical Center in Missoula recently announced that it will stop providing gender-affirming care for individuals 18 and under. Recent legislation at the state and federal levels were cited as the reason for suspending care — there were two bills in this session that looked at the topic of gender-affirming care. CMC said patients and family members with questions can contact their provider at their Gender Care Clinic for more information. (Read the full story)

The long-awaited ribbon cutting for the new riverfront terrace at Caras Park happened Thursday night. Mayor Andrea Davis was the ribbon cutter, and spoke to KPAX about the community collaboration that went into this project. Allowing better access to Brennan's Wave, a popular spot on the Clark Fork River, it gives surfers an easier time getting to the water. The wave is named after Brennan Guth, a famous paddler who passed away in 2001. His family was at the event, and celebrated with a new beer named in his honor. (Read the full story)

The iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road is projected to open up Monday, June 16. Reservations are required to enter the road from the west side of the park if traveling by car or motorcycle between June 13 and September 28. Reservations will not be required from the St. Mary Entrance. Park officials noted that rockfall or other natural events might delay the opening, as conditions can change quickly. (Read the full story)

