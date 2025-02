MISSOULA — If you want to attend the very first Zootown Music Festival this summer, but only want to enjoy one day of music, single-day tickets are now available.

More than 20 artists will perform over the 4th of July at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. The artists include headliners Kacey Musgraves and Hozier, along with Jason Isbell, Mt. Joy, Modest Mouse, and more!

General single-day tickets are now on sale for the event. Click here for more information.