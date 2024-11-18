Under the Big Sky announces 2025 concert lineup

WHITEFISH — The lineup for one of Montana's biggest music festivals is here and another round of great acts is set to play at Whitefish's Big Mountain Ranch next summer.

Tyler Childers, Mumford and Sons, and The Red Clay Strays are headlining Under the Big Sky, which runs from July 18 to July 20. Wynonna Judd, Whitey Morgan, Luke Grimes, and Corb Lund are just a few of the other artists who are set to take the stage in 2025.

Presale tickets for Under the Big Sky go on sale beginning on Thursday, November 21 beginning at noon. The full lineup and additional information can be found at https://www.underthebigskyfest.com/.