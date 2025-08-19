Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board has released a preliminary report on a plane crash near West Glacier that killed two people during takeoff from Ryan Field on July 26. Witnesses reported the plane's flaps were retracted, and it crashed into trees and terrain shortly after reaching the end of the runway — resulting in a fire. (Read the full story)

The Kalispell School District is preparing for its first day of class on Aug. 27 after voters approved a $2.9 million high school levy last spring — the first in 18 years. Superintendent Matt Jensen said the district is stabilizing despite challenges, including cuts due to outdated state funding methods that led to the loss of 16 full-time positions. (Read the full story)

Before the school years starts, the University of Montana was packed with nearly 1,800 students for move-in day on Monday. Roommates Brooks Whitman and Chloe Archuleta, who connected online, expressed excitement about their shared interests and planned activities. Upperclassmen and campus groups — including ROTC, sororities and fraternities volunteered to help the freshmen move in. (Read the full story)