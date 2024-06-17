Salish Kootenai College President Sandra Boham retires

PABLO — Salish Kootenai College (SKC) President Sandra Boham recently retired after serving eight years in leadership.

According to a press release from the SKC board of directors, Dr. Boham's retirement was effective on June 7, 2024.

While in office Dr. Boham advocated for higher Indigenous education and held the highest graduation rate for a tribal college in the country.

The SKC board of directors named Dr. Michael Munson former Vice President of academic affairs as the current interim President

The nationwide search for the next SKC president will begin on Tuesday, June 18. Qualified applicants must be a Confederated and Salish Kootenai Tribes enrolled member.