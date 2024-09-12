Virtual half marathon supporting Missoula’s All Nations Health Center

MISSOULA — All Nations Health Center is partnering with Run Wild Missoula this month to help raise funds and raise awareness for typically underserved communities.

Run Wild Missoula partnered with All Nations Health Center by hosting a virtual half marathon, which is a 13.1-mile run where participants can complete at their own pace during the month of September.

“So, urban Indian health organizations are incredibly important because the population they serve often times flies under the radar,” All Nations Health Center Health Promotion Director Thomas McClure noted. “A lot of people have this idea that most natives live on reservations when in fact it's about a even split, you know, 50% live on, 50% live off. And that's the case here in Montana.”

Run Wild Missoula likes to use their platform to uplift traditionally marginalized communities like the Missoula Indigenous community.

All Nations Health Center is an urban Indian health center that relies on donations and volunteers to operate. They provide medical and behavioral health services primarily to American Indian and Alaskan natives.

All Nations Health center also hosts family centered events, where they incorporate culture, physical activity and nutrition.

For Run Wild Missoula partnering with All Nations Health Center provides an opportunity for the communities to come together.

“It's very important to Run Wild Missoula as an organization to recognize that we are running on native lands and running on stolen lands,” Run Wild Missoula Executive Director Trisha Drobeck told MTN. “And so, we just try to educate and so that we can learn about the lands that we're running on, about those communities uplift them.”

Click here to learn more about how to participate in the Mntwi l Nłʔay Virtual Half Marathon.