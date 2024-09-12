Watch Now
NewsIndian Country

Actions

Virtual half marathon supporting Missoula’s All Nations Health Center

People can complete in the Mntwi l Nłʔay Virtual Half Marathon at their own pace during September
All Nations Health Center is partnering with Run Wild Missoula to help raise funds and raise awareness for typically underserved communities.
Virtual Run
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — All Nations Health Center is partnering with Run Wild Missoula this month to help raise funds and raise awareness for typically underserved communities.

Run Wild Missoula partnered with All Nations Health Center by hosting a virtual half marathon, which is a 13.1-mile run where participants can complete at their own pace during the month of September.

“So, urban Indian health organizations are incredibly important because the population they serve often times flies under the radar,” All Nations Health Center Health Promotion Director Thomas McClure noted. “A lot of people have this idea that most natives live on reservations when in fact it's about a even split, you know, 50% live on, 50% live off. And that's the case here in Montana.”

Run Wild Missoula likes to use their platform to uplift traditionally marginalized communities like the Missoula Indigenous community.

All Nations Health Center is an urban Indian health center that relies on donations and volunteers to operate. They provide medical and behavioral health services primarily to American Indian and Alaskan natives.

All Nations Health center also hosts family centered events, where they incorporate culture, physical activity and nutrition.

For Run Wild Missoula partnering with All Nations Health Center provides an opportunity for the communities to come together.

“It's very important to Run Wild Missoula as an organization to recognize that we are running on native lands and running on stolen lands,” Run Wild Missoula Executive Director Trisha Drobeck told MTN. “And so, we just try to educate and so that we can learn about the lands that we're running on, about those communities uplift them.” 

Click here to learn more about how to participate in the Mntwi l Nłʔay Virtual Half Marathon.

More local news from KPAX
Court News 1280x720.png

Crime and Courts

Hamilton man facing assault with a weapon, sexual assault charges

Mark Thorsell
Big Sky Passenger Authority Map

Montana News

Efforts continue to bring back passenger rail service to parts of Montana

Zach Volheim
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Alt.jpg

Wildfire Watch

Johnson Fire outside of Sula holding at 6,700 acres, 25% contained

MTN News
Hamilton Officer Involved Shooting

Ravalli County

Hamilton police officer cleared in fatal shooting

MTN News
Sharrott Creek Fire Thank You Sign

Wildfire Watch

Rain brings some relief to Sharrott Creek Fire burning near Stevensville

Zach Volheim
Tennessee Whiskey Poker Run

Community

Tennessee Whiskey Poker Run raising money for a Bitterroot Valley Family

Jill Valley

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader