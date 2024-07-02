Watch Now
Missoula Marathon director reflects on this year's race

2024 Missoula Marathon
Posted at 8:34 AM, Jul 02, 2024

MISSOULA — Now that the 2024 Missoula Marathon is officially in the books, officials can start looking ahead to next year’s race.

Both the marathon and half-marathon nearly sold out and the thousands of runners enjoyed the festivities while being supported by the Missoula community.

Run Wild Missoula director Trisha Drobeck says this year’s Missoula Marathon went off with very few hitches and the runners are sending positive feedback about the race.

Drobeck did say looking ahead to next year, they will need more volunteers.

“We could always use more volunteers you know every year we struggle to fill all of those volunteer spots because there are so many of them," Drobeck said. "So maybe we’ll start recruiting a little earlier next year so that’s one thing we can always improve upon is more volunteers in the places we need them.

Drobeck continued by complimenting and congratulating the volunteers for making the race what it is.

"The thing I hear the most is, wow the people of Missoula and your volunteers are so nice and so helpful and so welcoming," she said. "So that's something that another community probably can't replicate what Missoula has."

