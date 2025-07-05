Flathead Lake balancing act continues as drought persists

Given northwest Montana’s warm and dry spring, it was a shock to many to see snow at higher elevations on the first official day of summer. One couple even found themselves getting married in powder atop Whitefish’s Big Mountain, generating a snowy story that went viral. The summer solstice storm brought rain to lower elevations, with some areas receiving more than three inches. But while that was enough to green up some browning lawns and slightly reduce the fire risk, it did little to change the region’s water situation, especially on Flathead Lake.

For the second time in three years, drought conditions are significantly affecting the largest natural freshwater lake west of the Mississippi River. Perhaps no one understands the impacts better than Brian Lipscomb, CEO of Energy Keepers, the tribal-owned company that operates the Séliš Ksanka QÍispé Dam near Polson, who is caught in a tug of war between environmental, economic and recreational interests.

Last month, Energy Keepers received permission from the U.S. Department of the Interior to reduce flows at the dam in an attempt to keep the lake close to full pool this summer. The decision impacted downstream streamflows (which are legally required to be maintained at a certain level to protect fisheries) and electricity production. Officials are hoping an increase in water volume in the lower sections of the river later this summer will mitigate the impacts.

By reducing the required minimum flows by 45%, from 12,700 to 7,000 cubic feet per second, Flathead Lake will stay within a foot of full pool for 46 days, and within 18 inches for 62 days. If no action were taken, Energy Keepers officials said, the lake would only be within 18 inches of full pool for nine days. Even with the adjustments, the lake is projected to be three feet below full pool by Aug. 31.

Flathead Lake usually starts the year at its lowest level, around 2,884 feet datum (the standard measure for water levels in lakes), and begins to fill in April and May, typically reaching full pool at 2,893 feet in June. The lake generally stays within a foot of that level until after Labor Day.

But some groups have criticized Energy Keepers, claiming in letters to the editor that more could be done to protect the lake level, which is important to boaters and lakeside businesses that rely on tourism and recreation. One such group, called the National Organization to Save Flathead Lake, has said outflows should match inflows for the rest of the summer so the lake doesn’t drop any further. The group has also called for the federal government to release more water from Hungry Horse Dam, claiming that dropping Hungry Horse Reservoir by five feet would raise Flathead Lake by one foot.

“Collectively, these positive steps will help Flathead Lake area businesses, community activities, irrigators, and recreationists,” the group wrote. “However, summer is short, and 18 inches is unmanageable for many, posing significant safety issues when using docks and marinas. We need every recreation day possible for our businesses, and our farmers need every drop of water they can get as late in the summer as possible as a matter of survival.”

Lipscomb said he understands the group’s concerns, but he believes they’re not considering the bigger picture, the Montana Free Press reports. He noted that Flathead Lake will be the only reservoir in the region this summer to be even close to full pool, given ongoing drought conditions. Hungry Horse is currently two feet below full pool, and Dworshak Reservoir in northern Idaho is five feet below full pool, and could be nearly 60 feet below by the end of summer.

“They want more because they want more, but that would mean even greater sacrifices downstream,” Lipscomb said.

The National Weather Service in Missoula said drought conditions are expected to persist in the coming weeks and months. June featured above-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall throughout western Montana. Much of the western part of the state remains in moderate to severe drought, with some areas in extreme drought.

Lipscomb said he expects even more challenging years ahead for water managers across the region.

“This is a reality that we’re just going to have to adjust to,” he said. “Our world is changing.”

This story was originally published by Montana Free Press at montanafreepress.org.