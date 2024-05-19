Angelman Syndrome Foundation families host third annual awareness walk

MISSOULA — The fairgrounds were filled with a group of angels who braved the elements to raise money and awareness.

The third annual Angelman Syndrome walk in Missoula is Montana’s only awareness walk for those living with the condition.

Angelman Syndrome is a rare condition that affects mental and motor skills and is estimated to occur in one of every 15 thousand births.

Crystal Parker the walk’s organizer says the purpose of the walk is to help other families living with Angelman Syndrome know they are not alone in their journey.

“You know we’re here in comradery and support, so it’s ceremonial it’s not very long it’s maybe 20 minutes if that and then we come back,” Parker said.

“the biggest thing is the families getting together visiting with people who maybe haven’t known an individual with Angelman’s Syndrome and getting to know them a little more.”