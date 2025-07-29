Montana Morning Headlines: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Tuesday.

Missoula's weather radar is currently down for scheduled maintenance, but it is expected to be back online by Aug. 9. In the meantime, the National Weather Service is using alternative methods like satellites and nearby radars to ensure accurate forecasts. (Read the full story)

On Monday, UFP Industries announced its shutting down its Bonner facility due to "big-picture realities beyond its control"— resulting in the loss of 100 jobs. With the closure set for Sept. 27 of this year, the company said it will be prioritizing internal candidates for open positions. (Read the full story)

A proposed subdivision, Paisley Park, could turn 40 acres of farmland near Missoula’s Mullan Road into a new neighborhood featuring 671 new homes. City planning officials attribute the area's potential for development to existing infrastructure, which makes it a prime location to meet the city's growing housing needs. (Read the full story)