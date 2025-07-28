UFP Industries closing down Bonner's Edge Prefinished facility

BONNER — The Edge Prefinished facility in Bonner will be closing as part of a consolidation effort, according to company officials.
"This is not an easy decision. We wish this facility had worked out," said Abby Mitch of UFP Industries. "Montanans' grit and perseverance are among our core values at UFP Industries. We spent 5 years working together to make it work, but big-picture realities beyond our control made consolidation unavoidable."
In a statement to MTN News, Mitch said the company has committed to prioritizing internal candidates for open positions across other UFP facilities. Mitch said around 100 people will be out of a job.
The mill will close in 60 days on September 27, 2025.
The announcement comes as the company evaluates its operations nationwide.
The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (MTDLI) has announced the agency "is mobilizing resources quickly to support impacted workers and their families through this transition."
A rapid response event to support UFP Edge employees affected by the layoff, their families, and impacted community members.
Additional information from the Montana Department of Labor & Industry
Staff from the Montana Department of Labor & Industry will be available to:
- Assist with filing Unemployment Insurance (UI) claims
- Provide guidance on dislocated worker programs and retraining options
- Help employees connect with local employers and job search resources
- Answer questions about available workforce support services
Event Details
- What: UFP Edge Layoff Rapid Response Event
- Who: Montana Department of Labor & Industry Rapid Response Team
- When: Wednesday, August 6 at 9:00 a.m.
- Where: Hilton Garden Inn Missoula, 3720 N Reserve St, Missoula, MT 59808
Important Information for UFP Edge Employees:
- To ensure you remain eligible for Unemployment Insurance and dislocated worker assistance under federal and state law, do not voluntarily resign from your position prior to the effective date of the layoff. Quitting may affect your eligibility for benefits.
- Under the federal WARN Act and Montana law, you have specific rights and protections during this transition. Attending the rapid response event will help you understand these rights and learn about resources available to you and your family.