UFP Industries closing down Bonner's Edge Prefinished facility

BONNER — The Edge Prefinished facility in Bonner will be closing as part of a consolidation effort, according to company officials.

"This is not an easy decision. We wish this facility had worked out," said Abby Mitch of UFP Industries. "Montanans' grit and perseverance are among our core values at UFP Industries. We spent 5 years working together to make it work, but big-picture realities beyond our control made consolidation unavoidable."

In a statement to MTN News, Mitch said the company has committed to prioritizing internal candidates for open positions across other UFP facilities. Mitch said around 100 people will be out of a job.

"We have committed to our Bonner employees that we will prioritize internal candidates for open positions across the UFP family of companies," Mitch said.

The mill will close in 60 days on September 27, 2025.

The announcement comes as the company evaluates its operations nationwide.

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (MTDLI) has announced the agency "is mobilizing resources quickly to support impacted workers and their families through this transition."

A rapid response event to support UFP Edge employees affected by the layoff, their families, and impacted community members.

Additional information from the Montana Department of Labor & Industry

Staff from the Montana Department of Labor & Industry will be available to:



Assist with filing Unemployment Insurance (UI) claims

Provide guidance on dislocated worker programs and retraining options

Help employees connect with local employers and job search resources

Answer questions about available workforce support services

Event Details



What: UFP Edge Layoff Rapid Response Event

Who: Montana Department of Labor & Industry Rapid Response Team

When: Wednesday, August 6 at 9:00 a.m.

Where: Hilton Garden Inn Missoula, 3720 N Reserve St, Missoula, MT 59808

Important Information for UFP Edge Employees:

